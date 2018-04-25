FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 11:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Healthscope receives $3.1 billion takeover offer from PE consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Healthscope Ltd (HSO.AX) said on Thursday it received a buyout offer from a private equity consortium for A$4.11 billion ($3.1 billion), or A$2.36 cash per share.

The takeover offer is at a 16 percent premium to Healthscope shares’ closing level on Tuesday.

The consortium comprises Australia and New Zealand focused private equity firm BGH Capital Fund, Australian pension fund AustralianSuper, a unit of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC[GIC.UL] and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, among others.

    “The Healthscope board has commenced an assessment of the proposal,” the company said in a statement.

    The indicative price of the offer would be reduced if dividends or other distributions were paid, it added.

    Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse and Stephen Coates

