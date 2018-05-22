Australia's Healthscope rejects takeover approaches, shares fall

(Reuters) - Australian hospital group Healthscope (HSO.AX) rejected on Tuesday takeover approaches worth more than $3 billion from rival suitors Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) and BGH Capital, saying both undervalue the company.

Healthscope also trimmed its earnings guidance and said it has put its Asian pathology business up for sale after receiving approaches from a number of parties.

Melbourne-based Healthscope’s shares fell as much as 7 percent at the open, but later pared some of the losses to trade down 3.5 percent. The stock has risen 21 percent since the company received the first non-binding offer, from new Australian private equity firm BGH, on April 26.

Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management offered about $3.3 billion for the hospital operator earlier this month, topping BGH’s $3.1 billion offer.

“The Directors have carefully considered each proposal and concluded that neither proposal adequately reflects the long term value of Healthscope, nor its underlying assets nor future potential,” Healthscope Chairman Paula Dwyer said.

The company said it plans a strategic review of its hospital property portfolio, and would look at the merits of a sale and leaseback transaction to unlock value for shareholders.

Spokesmen for both Brookfield and BGH declined to comment.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO) has said it will buy a 10 percent stake in Healthscope for $312 million, handing the Canadian landlord the second-biggest voting block in the Australian firm.

Healthscope also downgraded on Tuesday its guidance for core earnings from hospital operations to A$340 million-A$345 million ($258 million-$262 million) for fiscal 2018, compared to core earnings of A$359.4 million in 2017. It had previously indicated core earnings would be broadly similar.

The company said it was targeting core earnings growth of at least 10 percent from its hospital operations in 2019.