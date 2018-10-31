FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

PepsiCo buys 'superfood' startup in latest health push

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) has bought nutritional food company Health Warrior Inc, it said on Wednesday, the latest move in its efforts to target consumers who are ditching processed and sugary foods for healthier options.

Founded in 2010, Richmond, Virginia-based Health Warrior makes protein powder, bars and muffins rich in plant-based nutrients and so-called “superfoods” such as chia seeds.

Health Warrior will become part of PepsiCo’s HIVE division, created to house small and emerging brands. The beverage and snack giant did not disclose the price of the acquisition.

PepsiCo and larger rival Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) have made a string of acquisitions aimed at offering healthier products.

This year, PepsiCo bought carbonated drink-machine maker SodaStream (SODA.TA) (SODA.O) for $3.2 billion and baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods Co for an undisclosed sum.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
