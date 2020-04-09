Euro zone close to deal on coronavirus economic package: Germany

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are close to overcoming differences that are blocking approval of a multi-billion euro programme to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

“It looks like an agreement is possible,” Scholz said, signalling that the Netherlands, alone in demanding tough conditions for countries like Italy and Spain if they draw aid funds, had softened its stance.