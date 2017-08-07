FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017

Hearst invests in emerging markets streaming video provider

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. media company Hearst Communications Inc led a $133 million investment in iflix, the Malaysian provider of streaming video said on Monday.

Other new investors included Singapore-based EDBI and clients of DBS private bank, iflix said in a statement. Existing shareholders Evolution Media, Sky PLC, Catcha Group, Liberty Global, Jungle Ventures and PLDT Inc increased their investments, it added.

The investment brought the total funding raised by iflix this year to more than $220 million, iflix said.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Chang

