President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci: White House

FILE PHOTO: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci turns the podium over to U.S. President Donald Trump during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was not firing U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci despite his retweet of a supporter’s #FireFauci message.

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump.”

Trump on Sunday retweeted a former Republican congressional candidate’s tweet that was critical of comments Fauci made in a CNN interview and contained a call for his firing. Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.