DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has decided to halt work on the expansion of its Abadan oil refinery until mid-April as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, citing Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC) Saeed Sattari Naini.

Iran contracted China’s Sinopec in 2017 to carry out the work over a period of four years.