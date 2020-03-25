World News
March 25, 2020 / 4:01 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a news conference on the current state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) big economies discussed an “intentional disinformation campaign” by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

At a State Department news conference, Pompeo repeated previous charges that China had delayed sharing information about the virus and said all G7 members were “deeply aware” of Beijing’s disinformation campaign.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

