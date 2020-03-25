Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a news conference on the current state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) big economies discussed an “intentional disinformation campaign” by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

At a State Department news conference, Pompeo repeated previous charges that China had delayed sharing information about the virus and said all G7 members were “deeply aware” of Beijing’s disinformation campaign.