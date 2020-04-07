Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confinement easing: president

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga poses with Nuria Gorrite president of the Vaud government, Oliver Peters deputy director of the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), Philippe Eckert director at CHUV, Isabelle Lehn director of the care at CHUV and Rebecca Ruiz Vaud minister before their visit to the university hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2020. Jean-Bernard Sieber/Handout via REUTERS

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - Switzerland’s president said on Tuesday that the government was working on different scenarios for easing confinement measures in the country “when the time comes” but that the situation was “still very far from normal”.

“Various departments are working on different scenarios to ease the measures,” said Simonetta Sommaruga, adding that a decision would be made by the Federal Council when the time is right and that it would be done progressively. “We are still very far from normal,” she added.