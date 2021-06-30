Con Edison asks NY customers to conserve energy amid heat wave

(Reuters) - New York utility company Con Edison on Wednesday asked customers in the New York City area to limit energy use during a heat wave that has gripped sections of the United States.

The company also said about 64,000 customers have been affected after it reduced power voltage by 8% to parts of the city’s Queens borough while crews work to repair equipment.

Customers throughout New York City and Westchester County have been asked to curb the use of "energy-intensive appliances," Con Edison said in a news release bit.ly/3h5a5KH.

An intense heat wave has blistered the Pacific Northwest and also the Northeast with record high temperatures, driving up power prices and prompting calls for curbing energy consumption.