Hedge fund Greenlight Capital's strong fourth quarter gains lift 2020 return to 5.2%: letter

FILE PHOTO: David Einhorn, President, Greenlight Capital, Inc. speaks during the 2019 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital ended 2020 with a 5.2% gain thanks to a dramatic fourth quarter comeback when bets on a homebuilder, jet leasing company and home security services company turned into a 25% return, the firm said in a letter to investors on Thursday.

The hedge fund, run by David Einhorn, lagged far behind the broader S&P 500 index’s 18.4% gain but celebrated its late year surge which it described as “the best quarterly result in Greenlight’s history.” Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.