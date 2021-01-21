Hedge fund Greenlight Capital's strong fourth quarter gains lift 2020 return to 5.2%: letter

BOSTON (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital ended 2020 with a 5.2% gain thanks to a dramatic fourth quarter comeback when bets on a homebuilder, jet leasing company and home security services company turned into a 25% return, the firm said in a letter to investors on Thursday.
The hedge fund, run by David Einhorn, lagged far behind the broader S&P 500 index’s 18.4% gain but celebrated its late year surge which it described as “the best quarterly result in Greenlight’s history.” Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.
Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss
