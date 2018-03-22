Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit: source

(Reuters) - William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management LP cashed out its 0.71 percent stake in Nike Inc (NKE.N), making a profit of about $100 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ackman said in January his hedge fund had taken a rare passive stake in the sportswear company at the end of 2017, when the stock was trading at around $53 a share.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the hedge fund’s exit from the Dow component.

Nike is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday.