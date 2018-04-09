FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 9, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Oil trader Andurand's hedge fund fell in first quarter: HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund lost 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018 after recouping some of the heavy losses suffered in February, data compiled by HSBC showed.

Andurand Capital made gains of 3.6 percent in March after losing 14.5 percent in February, following returns of 5.2 percent in January, the data showed.

A spokesman for Andurand Capital declined to comment.

Many commodities-focused hedge funds lost out on trades in commodities and energy betting on higher prices in February, a separate report from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.

The price of oil has recovered from February lows, rising by 3.7 percent in the first three months of the year, briefly trading above $71 a barrel, its highest in more than two years.

(This version of the story refiles to add dropped word “percent” in first paragraph.)

Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Amanda Cooper; Editing by Simon Jessop and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.