LONDON (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches fell in the fourth quarter of 2019 to their lowest level since 2008, at 89 globally, according to data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research (HFR).

A total of 480 hedge funds launched in 2019, the lowest number since 2000, according to the data.

The number of hedge funds shutting down also rose in the fourth quarter to 198, up from 141 funds for the prior three months.