Corvex's Meister likes Diamondback Energy after it bought Energen

FILE PHOTO: Keith Meister, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Corvex Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Keith Meister on Tuesday named energy company Diamondback Energy Inc. as one of Corvex Management’s top investment ideas after the company bought a rival last year.

“We think there is lots of value,” Meister said about the company at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Summit, adding that he expects the management team will do all the right things to boost returns.

“It is a clean and easy story” for investors to buy energy stocks, Meister said, days after a industry player Chevron announced plans to buy rival Anadarko. “I think there is going to be a lot of activity,” Meister said, noting that the pace of takeovers in the energy sector is likely not over yet.