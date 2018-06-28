FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:43 PM / in 2 hours

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater plans to become partnership: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund controlled by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, plans to become a partnership in the coming months, giving its top executives more say in running the fund, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, speaks at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The world’s largest hedge fund, which manages about $160 billion, announced the new partnership model to employees and clients on Thursday, the NYT reported.

Dalio stepped down from the hedge fund’s day-to-day operations nearly a year ago.

Bridgewater was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

