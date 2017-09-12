FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kynikos' Chanos says he is shorting Continental Resources: CNBC
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 12, 2017 / 7:56 PM / a month ago

Kynikos' Chanos says he is shorting Continental Resources: CNBC

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kynikos Associates LP founder James Chanos on Tuesday said he is betting against Continental Resources Inc and other oil and gas exploration and production companies.

File Photo - James Chanos, Founder and Managing Partner, Kynikos Associates LP., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chanos, a closely-watched investor, said the company struggles to generate cash even in favorable market environments.

Speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, Chanos said Continental Resources’ compensation incentives are structured to reward management for growth, not returns.

“The problem is that, in our view, people have been looking at this industry through the rose-colored glasses of Wall Street,” said Chanos, adding that most of the dollars “that come out of the ground” have to go right back in as companies make investments in future growth.

A spokeswoman for Continental Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares pared earlier gains during Chanos’ remarks on Tuesday afternoon and were last trading up less than a percent.

Chanos said he was also shorting, or betting against, other exploration and production companies, though none focused in the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas. He did not name the other stocks.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.