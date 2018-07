NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlantic Investment Management’s Alex Roepers recommended Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) as his best idea on Wednesday during the Delivering Alpha conference, sending the shares up nearly 4 percent.

Roepers said that as the company has discharged some parts of its operations, it has grown more efficient and should provide handsome returns, which he put at up to 60 percent over the next 12 to 18 months.