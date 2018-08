BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital, whose bets on and against car companies General Motors and Tesla moved against him in August, lost 7.6 percent this month leaving the fund down 25.1 percent for the year, two investors said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital Inc, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo