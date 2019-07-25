Greenlight made new bets on Chemours, Dillard's in second quarter-letter

BOSTON (Reuters) - David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Thursday that it made new bets on chemical company Chemours (CC.N), retailer Dillard’s Inc. (DDS.N) and gambling products company Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS.O) in second quarter.

News the New York-based hedge fund, which has returned 17.4 percent this year, had invested here sent the companies’ stock higher.

A bet against Tesla (TSLA.O), and bets on gold, car maker General Motors (GM.N), AerCap (GM.N) and Adient (ADNT.N) helped the firm earn a 5.8 percent gain during the second quarter. Greenlight wrote a letter to investors which was seen by Reuters.

