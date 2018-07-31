FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:52 PM / in 21 minutes

Einhorn's Greenlight is trying to end fund losses: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital lost 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year, told clients on Tuesday he has been trying to repair the damage.

David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc., presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“We have taken action to mitigate our problems,” the fund wrote in a letter to clients which was seen by Reuters. Greenlight said it covered most of its Netflix Inc short position between January and April at $281.46 and used more put options in the short book.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang

