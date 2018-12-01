Losses at Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight grow in November

FILE PHOTO - David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc., presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn told investors on Friday that losses at his hedge fund Greenlight Capital grew this month, leaving the fund down nearly 28 percent for the year.

The firm sent an investor update after the close of business on Friday informing clients the fund lost 3.6 percent net of fees in November, bringing the loss for the first 11 months of the year to 27.7 percent, according to a copy of the update seen by Reuters.