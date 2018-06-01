FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hedge fund Jana Partners gains 3.1 percent in May: performance summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners told clients that its Jana Partners fund gained 3.1 percent last month, lifting performance to 2.8 percent for the year since January.

May’s gain follows on the heels of a 2.1 percent return in April, according to a performance summary seen by Reuters on Friday. The firm’s Jana Nirvana Fund gained 4.5 percent last month, lifting its return to 3.7 percent for the first five months of the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

