Jana Partners hedge fund gains 2.4 percent in July, up 6.9 percent for year

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jana Partners, the event-driven investment firm run by Barry Rosenstein, told clients that its main fund made money in July and is now beating the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The Jana Partners fund gained 2.4 percent last month to leave it with a 6.9 percent gain for the year, according to a performance update seen by Reuters. The firm’s more aggressive Jana Nirvana fund rose 3.2 percent, leaving it up 9.7 percent for the year. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6.5 percent during the first seven months of 2018.