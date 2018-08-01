FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jana Partners hedge fund gains 2.4 percent in July, up 6.9 percent for year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jana Partners, the event-driven investment firm run by Barry Rosenstein, told clients that its main fund made money in July and is now beating the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The Jana Partners fund gained 2.4 percent last month to leave it with a 6.9 percent gain for the year, according to a performance update seen by Reuters. The firm’s more aggressive Jana Nirvana fund rose 3.2 percent, leaving it up 9.7 percent for the year. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6.5 percent during the first seven months of 2018.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
