Jana Partners lost 6.3 percent in October when stocks tumbled

FILE PHOTO - Barry Rosenstein, founder and managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC., speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners told clients in a performance update that it lost 6.3 percent last month when stocks tumbled but that it remains in the black for the year to date.

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners fund, known for posting double digit returns for years, is now up 2.4 percent for the year, according to and update which was seen by Reuters. It is trailing the Standard & Poor’s 500 index 3 percent gain for the year. Investors are bracing for a slew of poor hedge fund returns in October when the S&P dropped 6.9 percent.