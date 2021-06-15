DG Partners' main computer-driven fund up 11.5% to May - source

TORONTO (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager DG Partners was up 11.5% from the start of the year to the end of May in its $1.65 billion computer-driven main fund, helped by long positions in energy and metals, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has added more than $700 million in assets since spring last year as investors sought to add more exposure to commodities, including energy, softs and metals, said the source.

“I think there has been interest in trying to find another approach to commodity trading and hedge funds are a good vehicle for that,” Chief investment officer David Gorton told Reuters.

“We have seen six or seven months of strongly bullish price action, so the market is due a bit of a correction and consolidation. But I think over the next couple of years we’ll see the same sort of price gains that we’ve seen in the past nine months.”

Gorton founded DG Partners, which has $2.2 billion in assets under management, including $560 million in a strategy that bets on macroeconomic events, in 2002.