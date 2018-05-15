Pershing Square's Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Tuesday all his funds are now in the black for the year to date, marking a turnaround after several years of losses for Pershing Square Capital Management.

FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Ackman told investors on a call that all funds are in “slightly positive territory” as of Friday, helped by gains in investments in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) and Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O). The roughly $8 billion firm had three straight years of losses in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

Ackman said his team was also working on establishing a new position that will be substantial. He declined to name the company.