Boaz Weinstein hedge fund up 33% after market plunge: letter

FILE PHOTO: Boaz Weinstein, founder and chief investment officer at Saba Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boaz Weinstein’s main Saba Capital Management LP hedge fund reported a 33% gain in March through Friday amid coronavirus-led market turmoil, bringing its year to date gain to 67%, according to a note sent to clients seen by Reuters.

Weinstein, best known for finding relative value between credit investments, wrote in the note that he was struck by how far banks have stepped back from taking risk.

He said that last week many high-yield bond trading desks were largely unwilling to bid for the risk their clients needed to sell, in order to exit junk bonds and high-yield credit default swaps.

“In dozens of examples, banks asked if Saba would make a price so the banks could act as agent instead of principal,” Weinstein wrote. “This new trading reality is part of why we had our most profitable week in the firm’s 11-year history and our most profitable year to date.”

Another fund, Saba Capital Tail Fund, gained 99% in March through Friday and is now up 175% for 2020, the letter said.

New York-based Saba, launched out of Deutsche Bank in 2009, manages approximately $2.2 billion. Representatives for the firm did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday night.