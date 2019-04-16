Starboard takes new position in KAR Auction Services

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP speaks during an interview on CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Starboard Value has taken a new position in KAR Auction Services, the firm’s founder Jeffrey Smith said at a conference on Tuesday.

He called the company’s valuation “compelling” at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Summit. “We believe KAR is a tremendous opportunity,” Smith said, adding that he thinks there is plenty of room for margin improvement and expects that portions of the business can be spun off in the near term.

Last year, KAR said it would spin out a salvaging business, allowing Starboard’s investment to focus on the company’s used car auctions.

“They are not commodities, it’s not easily replicable,” Smith said. “They are not tubes of toothpaste.”

The stock rose 6 percent in premarket trading after Smith spoke.