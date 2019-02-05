Hedge Fund manager makes record donation to Cambridge University

LONDON (Reuters) - Cambridge University has received its largest-ever single donation of 100 million pounds ($130.1 million) from British hedge fund manager David Harding and his wife Claudia, the University said on Tuesday.

The majority of the donation from the David and Claudia Harding foundation will fund PhD students while the remaining 21 million pounds will be used to support undergraduates.

“Claudia and I are very happy to make this gift to Cambridge to help to attract future generations of the world’s outstanding students to research and study there,” Harding said.

Harding, who also donated to Britain’s campaign to stay in the European Union, runs $25 billion computer-driven hedge fund firm Winton Group.

He has previously made donations to Cambridge and Oxford Universities.

($1 = 0.7686 pounds)