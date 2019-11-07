HeidelbergCement confirms outlook after third-quarter results

FILE PHOTO: The new headquarters of HeidelbergCement are seen under construction in Heidelberg, Germany, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE), the world’s No. 2 cement maker after LafargeHolcim (LHN.S), on Thursday confirmed its 2019 outlook after posting an 12% increase in core earnings in the third quarter.

“Price increases and strict cost discipline more than compensated for the slightly weaker demand for our products in the third quarter,” CEO Bernd Scheifele said.

The group’s preliminary result from current operations before depreciation (RCOBD) came in at 1.18 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in third quarter.