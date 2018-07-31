FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HeidelbergCement second-quarter operating profit rises 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE), the world’s second-largest cement maker, on Tuesday said core earnings rose 3 percent in the second quarter, citing growth in all of its businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The group’s second-quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) came in at 936 million euros ($1.10 billion), lower than the 944 million euros average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.81 billion euros, beating the 4.66 billion euros forecast.

“The positive market dynamics continued in the second quarter in all Group areas and led to growth in sales volumes in all business lines,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Maria Sheahan

