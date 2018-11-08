HeidelbergCement to cut costs, spending to counter U.S. woes

FILE PHOTO: The new headquarters of HeidelbergCement are seen under construction in Heidelberg, Germany, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) on Thursday said it would cut costs and investments, only weeks after the world’s second-largest cement maker slashed its profit outlook on a weak U.S. construction market and higher-than-expected energy costs.

During the third quarter the group struggled with significant rainfalls in North America, which accounts for more than a third of the group’s core earnings, as well as energy cost inflation that was much higher than anticipated.

“In light of the weaker than expected operational result development, we take strong actions to drive earnings and cash flow generation,” Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said. “We remain committed to improving shareholder value and maintaining a solid investment grade rating.”

The group, which competes with LafargeHolcim (LHN.S), said it was eyeing 100 million euros ($114 million) of administrative costs savings over the next two years and aimed to accelerate disposals and review options for additional divestments.

In addition, it will slash annual growth investments to 350 million euros for 2019 and 2020, down sharply from the 1.1 billion euros expected for this year. The group said it will also consider a share buyback in mid-2019.

HeidelbergCement, which also released broadly in-line third-quarter results, said it would provide further details of its portfolio optimisation and cost cutting initiatives at its full-year news conference scheduled for March 21, 2019.