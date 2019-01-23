Heidelberger Druck says China's Masterwork to acquire 8.5 percent stake

BERLIN (Reuters) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDDG.DE) said on Wednesday that it had signed an investment agreement with Chinese company Masterwork (300195.SZ), which would acquire a 8.5 stake after a cash capital increase.

The maker of printing machines said in a statement that its supervisory board still had to approve the deal and that the capital increase was scheduled for the current quarter.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate its digital agenda, it said.

Shares in Heidelberger Druck were up 11.2 percent at 0823 GMT.