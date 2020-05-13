Hellenic Petroleum production rise offsets demand drop to boost core earnings

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit had topped estimates, rising 4% as it boosted production despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Hellenic, which exports more than half of its output from three oil refineries in Greece, said subdued domestic demand for jet fuel and gasoline due to the coronavirus lockdown was more than offset by the higher production from increased refining availability which boosted exports significantly.

Hellenic said it was sticking with its strategy to boost solar and wind power capacity and is targeting commercial operation of a 204 megawatt solar energy plant in northern Greece at the beginning of 2022.

It was also sticking with a planned maintenance shutdown of its 148,000 barrels per day Aspropyrgos refinery in the third quarter.

After adjusting for a fall in the value of its oil inventories, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 128 million euros ($139 million) in the period January to March, above an average forecast of 108 million euros in a Reuters poll.

But taking into account the fall in value of its oil inventories after the coronavirus crisis hit global oil prices, Hellenic posted a net loss of 341 million euros.

Hellenic said domestic demand weakness has intensified in the second quarter but the refiner was confident it would weather the health crisis “in the next six to 12 months”.

The company said its cash liquidity in March was 550 million euros higher than the start of the year, thanks to existing and new credit facilities, which will help it manage the impact of the coronavirus crisis.