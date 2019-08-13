Business News
Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh breaks-even on strong U.S. sales

(Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh SE (HFGG.DE) on Tuesday posted a positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since its trading debut, citing robust performance in the United States, a key market, days after its U.S.-based rival Blue Apron (APRN.N) reported weak quarterly results.Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter came in at 18.3 million euros ($20.48 million), compared with a loss of 3.9 million euros in the year-ago period.

The German company, which operates in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States, narrowed its full-year outlook towards the upper end of its previous forecast.

HelloFresh expects revenue growth at constant currency of about 28% to 30%, and AEBITDA margin of minus 1% to 1%.

($1 = 0.8936 euros)

