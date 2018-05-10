FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 10:13 AM / in 17 minutes

Canadian Tire to buy sportswear brand Helly Hansen in C$985 mln deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corp (CTCa.TO) will buy Norway-based Helly Hansen for C$985 million ($771.2 million) including debt, the diversified retailer said on Thursday, as it expands its sportswear business.

Canadian Tire, which already owns stores including Sports Check and Hockey Experts which are geared toward outdoorsy millennial shoppers, also reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that slightly missed analysts’ forecasts.

Helly Hansen, currently owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, sells a range of apparel used in sailing, skiing, mountaineering and hiking at its own stores as well as retailers such as Nordstrom.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, is expected to add to Canadian Tire’s earnings immediately.

In the three months ended March 31, Toronto-based Canadian Tire’s net income fell 8 percent to C$99.1 million, or C$1.18 per share as expenses rose 7.8 percent.

    The company, like other retailers, has been increasing spending on bolstering online services and offering promotions to fend off competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

    Excluding one-time items, the company earned C$1.37 per share, while analysts on average had expected C$1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Its same-store sales rose 5.2 percent as more people shopped its brands during the winter. Total revenue climbed 3.4 percent to C$2.81 billion.

    ($1 = 1.2772 Canadian dollars)

    Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
