Helvetia buys majority stake in Spain's Caser for 780 million euros

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Helvetia insurance is seen at an office building in Vienna, Austria, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Helvetia (HELN.S) has acquired a 70% stake in Spanish insurer Caser for 780 million euros ($865 million) to expand its European business, it said on Friday.

Helvetia has reached an agreement with various shareholders to buy their equity stakes and other shareholders have the option to sell their shares to the firm on the same conditions, it said.

Spanish banks Bankia (BKIA.MC) and Liberbank (LBK.MC) said in separate statements they had sold stakes in Caser for 166 million euros and 25.7 million euros respectively.

Caser, which generated revenues of 1.639 billion euros in 2018, will immediately make a significant profit contribution, said the Swiss company. Helvetia is trying to build up its business outside its home market of Switzerland.