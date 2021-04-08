Swedish online real estate firm Hemnet plans Nasdaq Stockholm listing

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, it said on Thursday.

Hemnet, which had sales of 544 million crowns ($63.1 million) last year, said that the listing was expected to take place during the second quarter, depending on market conditions.

The online company said it was targeting annual sales growth of 15%-20% and had a medium-term target of adjusted operating margin (EBITDA) of 45%-50%, up from 37% in 2020.

($1 = 8.6168 Swedish crowns)