Henkel aims to resolve delivery problems in North America in second quarter

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) aims to resolve its delivery problems in North America by the end of June, its chief executive said.

“We expect the supply chain to normalize over the course of the second quarter,” Hans Van Bylen told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Monday, according to a speech text.

“We regret very much that these problems occurred,” he added.

Henkel had warned last month that its laundry and beauty care sales would be hit by delivery failings in North America after problems with its logistics systems were exacerbated by U.S. trucking shortages.