Henkel's investment in brands, online to hit 2019 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) warned earnings would fall this year as it steps up investment in digital technology and brands such as Schwarzkopf shampoo and Persil detergent in its battle with rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Shares in the German consumer products group fell almost 6.5 percent on Monday after it announced plans to spend about an extra 300 million euros ($341 million) a year, on top of annual capital expenditure of around 800 million euros.

The news came as it missed analyst expectations for 2018 results, with preliminary sales up an underlying 2.4 percent to 19.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.7 percent. Full figures are due on Feb. 21.

Henkel shares, which have fallen almost 20 percent in the last year, were down 6.5 percent at 0952 GMT.

“While there is plenty of bad news in the valuation at this level, this update does nothing to restore confidence in management, nor their command of the numbers and outlook,” said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.

Henkel has underperformed rivals like Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) (PG.N) and Unilever (ULVR.L) in recent years, with underlying sales in its beauty care business falling 0.7 percent in 2018 and the laundry unit growing just 1.9 percent.

Majority owned by the family that founded it, Henkel has grown into a global company by buying up brands around the world, but it has not made major acquisitions since buying North American detergent maker Sun Products for $3.6 billion in 2016.

The company said about two-thirds of its extra annual spending would go on its brands, innovations and marketing, with the rest funding its digital transformation.

It said the investment would mean adjusted EPS for 2019 would likely fall by about 5 percent, although it stuck to its usual goal of annual underlying sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

To revive growth in beauty care, Henkel plans new formulations of brands like Schauma and Gliss and will relaunch its fast-growing Got2b brand aimed at younger consumers and expand the product range for men.

As it battles P&G for market share in laundry care, Henkel said it planned an innovation drive for Persil, including launching a “four-chamber” pod as well as concentrated formulas to sell online and special packaging for ecommerce sales.

Henkel expects tough conditions to persist in the consumer goods market in 2019, but good growth in industrial production, important for its adhesives unit, which makes glue for appliances, electronics and packaging.

Despite the investment, Henkel said it was still only targeting underlying - or organic - sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent for 2020 and beyond, and growth in adjusted EPS in the mid- to high-single digit range.

“If the extra 300 million euros is to ‘capture growth’, why is the expected growth rate not increasing? It doesn’t say much that’s positive about what management expects for the development of Henkel’s markets,” said James Edwardes Jones, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

Henkel also said it wanted to increase its dividend payout ratio to 30 to 40 percent of net income from fiscal year 2019 onwards from 25 to 35 percent now.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)