Henkel expects pandemic to leave its mark on the fourth quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Tuesday said it still expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its results for the final three months of the year, as it reported organic sales growth of 3.9% for the third quarter.
“We assume that we will continue to feel the negative impacts of the pandemic in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said in a statement, adding that he did not, however, expect to see further extensive lockdowns like those experienced in the second quarter.
Henkel reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 3.9% to 4.99 billion euros ($5.90 billion), helped by a recovery in its retail beauty care business and demand for laundry detergents and household cleaners.
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
