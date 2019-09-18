China's Henlius raises $410 million in Hong Kong IPO: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech 2696.HK has raised $410 million after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom end of the indicative pricing range, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Henlius, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK), priced shares at HK$49.60 ($6.34) apiece, the people told Reuters, having indicated a price range of between HK$49.6 and HK$57.8 each share for the public offering.

A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to talk to the media on this deal.

Co-founded in 2010 by Scott Liu, who was previously with U.S. biotech giant Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), Henlius is a biotech company which develops new drugs and biosimilars, or replicas of drugs designed to be as effective as the original ones.

The Henlius IPO, which was launched last Wednesday, was seen as a test for investor appetite amid political unrest that has engulfed Hong Kong for more than three months and has weighed on the stock market.

Markets more generally are also on edge amid a trade dispute between the United States and China and slowing global growth, with the owner of U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork postponing its U.S. IPO on Monday.

The Hong Kong IPO activity is, however, seeing a pick up - the Henlius pricing comes the day after Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (ABI.BR) launched its second attempt to spin off its Asian business, aiming to raise up to $6.6 billion.

Henlius is selling 12% of the company in the public offering and has arranged four cornerstone investors, led by the Qatar Investment authority, to take $140 million worth of the shares being sold.

Apart from one biosimilar product commercially launched in China, the company’s drug portfolio covers over 20 other products in various stages of clinical development, according to its updated IPO prospectus.

Trading of its shares is scheduled to start on Sept. 25.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Citigroup and CMB International are among the deal’s sponsors.