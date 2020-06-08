Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills promotes Matt Emsley to China head

(This June 1 story corrects spelling of Herbert in headline and first para)

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed Matt Emsley as its new managing partner for China, according to a statement on Monday.

Emsley, based in Hong Kong, will replace May Tai who has become the firm’s managing partner for Asia, the statement said.

Emsley has been with the firm for almost 22 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and specialises in corporate finance law.

Among his most recent roles, he acted as adviser to the joint sponsors for the HK$2.34 billion Hong Kong listing last month of Peijia Medical 9996.HK.

He is a member of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee which vets initial public offering (IPO) candidates.