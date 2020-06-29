U.S. FDA again declines to approve Heron Therapeutics' non-opioid painkiller

(Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has once again declined to approve its non-opioid painkiller for post-operative pain and sought more data, sending its shares down 32% in early trading.

The drug developer said the agency did not identify any clinical or efficacy issue with the drug, but pointed out four non-clinical issues, including those relating to some additional ingredients of the treatment HTX-011.

Heron’s treatment is a combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug called meloxicam.

The company said the agency’s response is not a barrier to approval as all the ingredients have been used in pharmaceuticals before.

The FDA has been pushing drugmakers to develop alternatives to opioid-based painkillers as the United States grapples with opioid addiction, with prescription opioids involved in 32% of all opioid overdose deaths in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of Heron’s biggest competitors for the non-opioid post-surgery painkiller is Pacira Biosciences Inc, whose long-acting Exparel is priced at $180.35 for a 10ml dose and $334.18 for the 20ml dose.

The FDA had previously declined Heron’s application, citing issues relating to manufacturing at a contract drgumaker’s site, among other things.

The company then resubmitted a new drug application in October last year and a new inspection of the site did not result in any issues.

Heron’s treatment has earlier received FDA’s fast track and breakthrough therapy designations.