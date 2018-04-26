Hershey's results beat on Amplify buy, demand in North America

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by its acquisition of Amplify Snack Brands and strong sales of Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups chocolates in North America.
Sales in North America, its biggest revenue generator, rose 4.4 percent to $1.75 billion in the first quarter.
The company said its gross margin fell to 44.9 percent from 47.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. The company had anticipated gross margin to fall in the quarter due to higher freight, logistics and input costs.
The company’s revenue rose 4.9 percent to $1.97 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Hershey rose to $350.2 million, or $1.65 per share, in the quarter ended April 1, from $125 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Hershey posted a profit of $1.41 per share, 1 cent above analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
