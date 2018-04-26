FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hershey's results beat on Amplify buy, demand in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by its acquisition of Amplify Snack Brands and strong sales of Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups chocolates in North America.

FILE PHOTO: Containers of Hershey's chocolate syrup are seen on display in a shop in New York City, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Sales in North America, its biggest revenue generator, rose 4.4 percent to $1.75 billion in the first quarter.

The company said its gross margin fell to 44.9 percent from 47.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. The company had anticipated gross margin to fall in the quarter due to higher freight, logistics and input costs.

    The company’s revenue rose 4.9 percent to $1.97 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net income attributable to Hershey rose to $350.2 million, or $1.65 per share, in the quarter ended April 1, from $125 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding certain items, Hershey posted a profit of $1.41 per share, 1 cent above analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
