July 26, 2018 / 11:20 AM / in an hour

Hershey beats estimates on chocolate sales, acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) topped Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its chocolates and revenue from a recently acquired healthier snacks maker.

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company completed its acquisition of SkinnyPop-parent Amplify Brands in January as part of the Hershey’s Kisses and Kit Kat maker’s efforts to tap into rising demand for healthier snack alternatives.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $226.9 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $203.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Hershey earned $1.14 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported sales of $1.75 billion, scrapping past analysts’ estimate of $1.74 billion.

Hershey authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila

