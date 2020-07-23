Hershey quarterly sales misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) quarterly sales missed estimates on Thursday, as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from spending on its chocolates and candies in overseas markets, such as Brazil and Mexico.

Net sales fell to $1.71 billion, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $1.77 billion a year ago, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $1.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data.

However, the company said it expected sales to accelerate in the second half of the year.