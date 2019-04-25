Hershey's quarterly sales and profit beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolates are pictured for sale on a store shelf in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Confectioner Hershey Co’s quarterly revenue and profit topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as higher sales of its snacking brands offset a drop in demand for candies in the Unites States.

Sales in North America, its biggest market, rose 3.2 percent to $1.81 billion. But retail sales of its candies, mint and gums fell 6 percent during the quarter due to late Easter this year.

Kisses chocolate maker has been going beyond chocolates to build a portfolio of snack brands through acquisitions as consumers increasingly opt for healthy food over sugary candies and processed food.

The company bought cheese puff maker Pirate Brands for $420 million in September 2018, adding to its portfolio of snacks brands that includes SkinnyPop popcorn maker Amplify Snack Brands, beef jerky maker Krave and barkTHINS.

Hershey’s net sales rose 2.3 percent to $2.02 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the Pennsylvania-based company fell to $304.4 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $350.2 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.59 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.47 per share.